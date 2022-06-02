Katherine Cullen King, 71, of Lake Frederick, Virginia, passed away May 19, 2022 in Winchester, Virgnia. She was the daughter of Frank Haywood Cullen, Sr. and Martha Haynes Cullen and was the wife of Richard Leslie King and mother of Julia Josephine King of Lake Frederick, and Peter Haywood King of Oceanside, California.
She was born in Washington DC, grew up in Bethesda, Maryland and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where she graduated high school in 1968. She attended Georgetown College in Georgetown, and participated in the World Campus Afloat program of Chapman College. Later, she graduated college with a BA from Oakland University, and an MA in American History from The University of Alabama. She was married in Louisville, Tennessee on her birthday, Nov. 24, 1979, and lived with her family in several southern cities before moving from Alexandria, Virginia to Lake Frederick in 2020. She was an advocate for broad experiences like her own for her children.
Katherine was a life-long genealogical researcher with an encyclopedic memory for names, dates and places. She was the author of a book on the Cullen family, authored articles for historical societies, and was actively doing research until her death. Her research into her own ancestors led her to historical study of early Virginia, colonial New York, early settlement of Wisconsin, and eighteenth- and nineteenth-century Maryland, the Carolinas and Alabama. She was a member or officer of many genealogical and historical societies including the Mayflower Society, Jamestown Society, DAR, Daughters of 1812, Daughters of American Colonists, and Colonial Dames of the 17th Century.
In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her brother Frank Haywood Cullen, Jr. (Libby Peck), of Atlanta, her sister Elizabeth Haynes Espinosa, of Mobile, Alabama, and their children: Ralph Haywood Cullen (Alycia), Martha Elizabeth Cullen (Stefano Fani), Sarah Katherine Cullen, and David Ivan Espinosa (Victoria).
She will be laid to rest on June 4, 2022, in Georgetown, next to her mother and father and near many ancestors.
In recent years, she was an active contributor to humanitarian nonprofits and the family would appreciate any memorial gifts to UNICEF (www.unicef.org) in her name. www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Katherine King, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.