Kathleen Compton Mook, 55, wife of Bruce Mook, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of Mary Kelly Compton and the late Richard M. Compton.
Kathleen was a graduate of Georgetown College and received her Master’s in Education from the University of Kentucky. Retired as a librarian in the Woodford County School District, she loved to read, listen to music, especially the Beatles and taught piano. A member of Faith Baptist Church, she enjoyed travelling, especially to Mackinac Island, sold Fair Trade jewelry as well, but, more than anything, enjoyed time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughter, Ellie Mook; brother, Richard (Amy) Compton; niece, Anna Compton; nephew, John Compton.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Faith Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Bob Fox and Rev. William Reilly. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the church. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
