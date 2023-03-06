Kathleen Compton Mook

Kathleen Compton Mook, 55, wife of Bruce Mook, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of Mary Kelly Compton and the late Richard M. Compton.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Mook, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
First Visitation
Friday, March 10, 2023
3:00PM-6:00PM
Faith Baptist Church
116 Pocahontas Trail
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Service
Friday, March 10, 2023
6:00PM
Faith Baptist Church
116 Pocahontas Trail
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you