Kathryn Drake DiTardi
Graduate of Garth High School
Kathryn Drake DiTardi, 96, of Niles, Illinois, passed away Dec. 24, 2021. Loving mother of Gina Menchella and adored grandmother of Alexia Menchella of Toronto, Canada. Kathryn was born June 11, 1925 in Stamping Ground. She was the daughter of the late John L. and Dullia Humphrey Drake. Her brother, the late Dr. Albert E. Drake (Katherine Ashby) all from Georgetown. Her late husband Jack DiTardi of Niles, Illinois. Married in 1956.
Kathryn is survived by her niece Jane Drake Hale of Georgetown. Surviving nephews: Alan S. Drake, Paul S. Drake, Philip D. Drake. Kathryn enjoyed a lifelong ability of traveling, ballroom dancing, playing bridge and socializing. She lived an active life of tennis, swimming, and cruising well into her 80’s. Kathryn was Georgetown’s Valedictorian Garth Graduate of 1943.
She will be dearly missed by family and many friends. Private services were held Dec. 28, and entombment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois.