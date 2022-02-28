Kay Frances Burkhart Wiseman
Accomplished pianist
On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, Kay Frances Burkhart Wiseman, 83, went peacefully to Heaven at her home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on April 14, 1938, in Harlan, to the late John Milton and Kathleen Covington Burkhart.
She graduated from Harlan High School and Centre College where she majored in Biology and Music. Her great talents and personality were used to serve her fellowman as a high school biology teacher, state rehab services coordinator, district manager for Congressman Larry Hopkins and finally for the Social Security Administration in Frankfort. She was an accomplished pianist, and past president of The Kentucky State Federated Women’s Clubs.
Kay will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Frank Wiseman, daughter, Debbie (Don) Dyer, sons Bill Hess, Jonathan (Cassie) Wiseman, Ed Wiseman, Joel (Laura) Wiseman, grandchildren, John (Rachel) Dyer, Austin Dyer, Erica Hess, Vivienne Hess, Sam Hess, Andrew Wiseman, great-grandchildren, Adilynn Dyer, Olivia Dyer, Austin Gage Dyer, and sister, Johnnie Burkhart (Jerry) McClure.
Kay enjoyed life on the farm with her dogs, cats, and cattle. Some of her favorite activities included mowing her yard, tending to her flowers, bird watching and cooking.
A celebration to honor Kay’s life took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Tucker Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown. Friends and family can gathered for fellowship from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She was laid to rest with her parents, grandparents, and sister at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the Oxford Christian Church, 2785 Oxford Village Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.