Kay Frances Cox
Kay Frances Cox, 81, passed away Jan. 28, 2021 in Georgetown.
Memorial Services planned at a later date. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 1, 2021 @ 10:26 pm
Kay Frances Cox
Kay Frances Cox, 81, passed away Jan. 28, 2021 in Georgetown.
Memorial Services planned at a later date. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.