Kayla Marie Noe, 33, Passed away, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1989 to Sheila Marie Noe Scott.
She loved shopping, talking to people, watching movies, and drawing. Kayla will be lovingly remembered by her grandmother, Daisy Edwards, mother, Sheila Marie Noe Scott, Step Father, Charles Scott, brother, Kevin Scott, and grandfather, David Noe and many others.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 also at the funeral home, with Pastor Frankie Fitch officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Jerry Jones, Jeramiah Jones, Chad Walls, Kevin Scott, and Tyler Bilbrey, James Newton.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories or leave messages of condolence on Kayla’s tribute wall at www.TuckeryocumWilson.com.
