Kayla Marie Noe

Kayla Marie Noe

Kayla Marie Noe

Kayla Marie Noe, 33, Passed away, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1989 to Sheila Marie Noe Scott. 

To send flowers to the family of Kayla Noe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Thursday, February 9, 2023
3:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 10
Service
Friday, February 10, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you