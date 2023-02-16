Keith L. Bynum
Keith L. Bynum, 86, husband of Paula Bynum, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Dover Nursing and Rehab in Georgetown. He was born Feb. 16, 1936, in Nebo, Kentucky to the late Kirby La Motte and Grace Crowe La Motte.
He attended Purdue University, was a supervisor for Shell Oil, for over 20 years was the owner and operator of Duty-Bynum Truck Stop in Corinth, Kentucky. Keith was an IFR licensed pilot, served for over 30 years on the Georgetown Airport Board and was instrumental in moving the airport to its current location.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his adoptive parents Bill and Evelyn Bynum. Keith will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 87 years, Paula Sue Richardson Bynum, children, Lamont Lester Bynum, Lexington, Tracey S. Pearson-Heaney, St. Louis, Missouri, grandchildren, Aric Matthew (Suz) Pearson, Christopher Michael (Torri) Pearson, Mitchell Scott Pearson, Clayton Randall Pearson, and great-grandchild, Aidy Pearson. Memorial Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Hwy 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1089, Georgetown, KY 40324. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Keith’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
