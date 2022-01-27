Keith Lucas
Member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church
Keith Lucas, 63, husband of Lisa (Lake) Lucas, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. He was born April 9, 1958 in Montgomery County, son of Joseph Farris Lucas and the late Mary Lou (Jamison) Lucas. Keith received multiple degrees from Eastern Kentucky University and retired from Toyota Motor Manufacturing where he had been a skilled maintenance technician.
He was a member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church and he loved to travel, riding in his Ford Mustang and being outdoors as much as he could, especially being at the beach. Keith was an amazing husband, father and Poppi and he always provided for his family. He was loving, funny and cared so deeply for his family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife Lisa, Keith is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Anthony) Miller and Christina Lucas Young; his three grandchildren, Kember Tims, Keith Miller and Connor Lucas Miller; two sisters, Paula Jo (Larry) Reynolds and Sharon Sue (David) Hall.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 29 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of service at Noon with Reverend Andrew Singh officiating. Following the service, Keith will be laid to rest at Berea Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Raymond Wiedemer, Dennis Lewis, Kevin Thompson, Larry Babb, JD Crowe and Butch Foster. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be his best friend, Jim Creech. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Scott County Humane Society, www.SC4Paws.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.