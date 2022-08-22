Kelli Lynn “Sissy” Bevins
Member of FFA
Kelli Lynn “Sissy” Bevins
Member of FFA
Kelli Lynn “Sissy” Bevins, 20, daughter of Rhonda Bevins and the late Roger Bevins. Jr., departed this life much too soon on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Kelli was welcomed into this world on Oct. 15, 2001 in Lexington. While a student at Scott County High School she was a member of the FFA and served as Reporter her senior year. She graduated with honors and a 4.0 GPA in 2020. Kelli was a former Miss Tenn Cynthiana Rod Run and was a 2nd degree black belt. Kelli loved children, not only her nephews and friends’ children but she loved her job working at UK in the Pediatric Unit as a Registered Nursing Assistant. Kelli put her love of hot rods to use by organizing car shows and she also won a national title for automotive paint and restoration. Kelli’s infectious laugh and smile will be missed by all of those whose life was blessed by knowing her.
Kelli will be forever loved and remembered by her mother, Rhonda Conn Bevins, siblings, Corey (Amanda) Bevins, Jessie Bevins, Danny Sturgill, beloved nephews, Brentley and Wyatt Bevins, grandparents, Bernard and Dixie Conn, Linda Sue Bevins, uncle, Earl (Sarah) Bevins, cousin, Julia Bevins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Corey Bevins, Danny Sturgill, Gus Luciani, Nathan Kidd, TJ Anglin, and Tommy Newsom. Brentley and Wyatt Bevins will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Kelli’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
