Kelly Cline Glass or Kiki, 65, died in her home in Georgetown, on June 6, 2022 after a short illness. Kelly will be fondly remembered for her fierce love of God, her family, and her farm.
Kelly Is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Dudley B. Glass Jr.; her children, David (Brittany) Cobb, Sarah (Brandon) Hamilton, Rebecca (Joshua) Holland and Dudley “Trip” (Chelsey) Glass III. Her grandchildren, Jackson Cobb, Margaret Cobb, Grant Holland, Cora Holland, Jude Hamilton and Adelynn Glass; her mother, Patricia Olson; her sister, Carolyn “T” (Jim) Hopper; her brothers, Pete Cline and Michael Cline; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Teresa Pence.
She is preceded in death by her father, John P. Cline.
A private family funeral was held on the family farm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
