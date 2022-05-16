Kelly Sue Glass-Martin
Graduate of Owen County High School
Kelly Sue Glass-Martin, 42, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on Nov. 24, 1979 in Lexington, daughter of Eastland Tucker “E.T.” Glass and Shirley Wheeler.
Kelly graduated from Owen County High School and attended BCTCS. She was the office manager for Bourbon Street Auto Body in Georgetown. Kelly loved fishing and spending time with her family. She was a loving and caring person who would help anyone in need. Even in her passing she continues to help others through organ donation.
Kelly will be forever loved and remembered by her son, Shawn Tucker Martin, Lawrenceburg, mother, Shirley Wheeler, Paris, father, E.T. (Shelia) Glass, Monterey, brother, Phillip Glass, Owenton, sisters, Elizabeth Wheeler, Amanda Glass, both of Georgetown, brother Derrick (Amber) Ballinger, Monterey, nieces and nephews, Dustin Beeler, Ryan Thomas Williamson, Breauna Glass, William Jacob Wilson, Wesley Glass, Shelby Glass, Liam Ballinger, Luke Alexander Glass and great-niece, Carti “Drea” Mitchell, her boyfriend, Tommy Newsome, a very special friend, Elmer Taylor, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. Randy Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Phillip Glass (brother), Robert Wheeler (cousin), Robert Chipman (uncle), Eddie Chipman (uncle), Wayne Glass (cousin), and D.L. Glass (cousin).
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Kelly’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.