Kennedy Bryce Knowles
Kennedy Bryce Knowles, 19, of Lexington, tragically passed away in a car accident Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at University of Kentucky Hospital. Born Nov. 9, 2003, in Lexington.
Kennedy Bryce Knowles
Kennedy Bryce Knowles, 19, of Lexington, tragically passed away in a car accident Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at University of Kentucky Hospital. Born Nov. 9, 2003, in Lexington.
Kennedy was passionate about farming, family, and friends. He was the goalie for Bryan Station soccer team, and a proud member of Locust Trace FFA. After graduating, he worked for Clark Family Farms, where he was able to continue his love for farming full-time. Outside of his love for farming, he cherished time spent with friends and family.
Kennedy will be lovingly remembered by his mother Melissa Ann Knowles of Lexington, and father Kenneth Knowles of Georgetown; his maternal grandparents, Robert (Jane) Elam; aunts and uncles Joe Elam, Jim (Nancy) Elam, Amanda Elam, Kathy Brittingham, Laura Shadden and Johnathan Elam; numerous cousins; his high school sweetheart Landan Mitchell. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Aaron Knowles and Anna Howard.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday Jan. 20, 2023 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Caleb Miller will be officiating the service. Burial will at Lexington Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers include Carey Ivey, Alex Elam, Aaron Clark, Nathan Clark, Nick Melvin, Austin Mitchell, Adam Bishop, and John David Childress.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be given to Community Montessori School or Locust Trace FFA.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.