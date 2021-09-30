Kenneth Darnell
Member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church
Kenneth Darnell, 80, of Stamping Ground, passed away on Sept. 26, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 19, 1941 in Scott County and was the son of the late Davis and Ruth Thornberry Darnell. Kenneth was a member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Stamping Ground. He attended school in Sadieville. Kenneth enjoyed farming and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Rejina (Robert) Smith; two grandchildren: Brandon (Brianna) Smith and Katelyn Smith, along with two special nephews: Chris (Chasity) Darnell and Dwayne (Vicki) Darnell.
He is also survived by his brothers: Ronnie (Gayla) Darnell, Johny (Kathy) Darnell, Dickie (Darlene) Darnell, Gary (Darlene) Darnell and Frank Darnell, all of Stamping Ground, and a sister: Donna Lee Milner of Cynthiana, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Darnell, son, Charles Darnell, brothers and sisters: Earl Darnell, Jimmy Darnell, Allen Darnell, Clarence Darnell, Mike Darnell, Mildred Lincoln, Nadiene Teegarden, Jean Martin, Jessica B. Jones and Sarah Dunn.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Masonic Services at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Penn Memorial Baptist Church, in Stamping Ground, with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Billy Darnell, Johny Darnell, Chris Darnell, Dwayne Darnell, David Cannon, and Barry Cannon. Honorary bearers will be Ronnie Darnell, Dickie Darnell and Frank Darnell.
Memorials may be made in Kenneth’s name to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.