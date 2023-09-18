Kenneth Ronald Wilson

Kenneth Ronald Wilson, 84, husband of Detta Wilson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at his home in Sadieville. He was born May 4, 1939 in Straw Plains, Tennessee, to the late Zollie and Mary J. Kaiser Wilson. 

Service information

Sep 19
Visitation
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Sep 19
Service
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
