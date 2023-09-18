Kenneth Ronald Wilson, 84, husband of Detta Wilson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at his home in Sadieville. He was born May 4, 1939 in Straw Plains, Tennessee, to the late Zollie and Mary J. Kaiser Wilson.
Kenneth attended Sadieville Christian Church. He enjoyed working with old cars but spent his life as a workaholic being the owner and operator of Wilson Painting for more than 60 years.
Kenneth will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Detta Marie Brammer Wilson, children, Ronald Anthony (Verda) Wilson, Georgetown, Rebecca Spears, Sadieville, Randall (Carolyn) Wilson, Sadieville, Kenneth Aaron (Shantell) Wilson, Sadieville, stepchildren, Tyra Harney, Cynthiana, Ellen (Paul) Crowe, Lexington, brother, Buel David Wilson, Sadieville, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and family friend and caregiver, Crystal Golden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Allen Wilson.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Sadieville Cemetery where pallbearers will be Clarence Brashears, Mitchell Perry, Ben Gann, Josh Crump, Coty Northcutt, and Justin Furnish. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Wilson, Ethan Crowe, and Cannon Wilson.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Kenneth’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.