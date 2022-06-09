Kevin Scott Burton, 50, husband of Amy Burton, went to rest in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette, Tennessee. Kevin was born on October 21, 1971 in Georgetown, to the late Roy F. and Linda Rowzee Burton, Jr. He was a member of Victory Baptist Temple in Georgetown. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Kevin coached youth football and baseball when his children were younger. He loved going to yard sales and was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers.
Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Amy Jones Burton, sons Bradley (Kaitlyn) Jones, Jacob (Alexa) Burton, Zachary Burton, grandchildren, Charlotte Jones, Mason Jones, brother, Doug Burton, and sister, Melissa Burton, all of Georgetown.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Victory Baptist Temple, Pastor Chuck Mericle and Pastor Justin Jones officiating. Memorial visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Kevin’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Kevin Burton, please visit Tribute Store.
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Recommended for you
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.