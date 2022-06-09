Kevin Scott Burton

Kevin Scott Burton, 50, husband of Amy Burton, went to rest in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette, Tennessee. Kevin was born on October 21, 1971 in Georgetown, to the late Roy F. and Linda Rowzee Burton, Jr.  He was a member of Victory Baptist Temple in Georgetown. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Kevin coached youth football and baseball when his children were younger. He loved going to yard sales and was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers. 

Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Amy Jones Burton, sons Bradley (Kaitlyn) Jones, Jacob (Alexa) Burton, Zachary Burton, grandchildren, Charlotte Jones, Mason Jones, brother, Doug Burton,  and sister,  Melissa Burton, all of Georgetown.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Victory Baptist Temple, Pastor Chuck Mericle and Pastor Justin Jones officiating. Memorial visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Kevin’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.

