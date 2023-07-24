Kevin Scott Grimes

Kevin Scott Grimes, 54, husband of Catherine (Huhn) Grimes, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. He was born on June 8, 1969 in Jamaica, New York. 

Service information

Jul 29
First Visitation
Saturday, July 29, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Tags

