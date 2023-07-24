Kevin Scott Grimes, 54, husband of Catherine (Huhn) Grimes, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. He was born on June 8, 1969 in Jamaica, New York.
Kevin was a Analyst Team Manager with Maximus and he enjoyed traveling, playing online poker and a good bourbon. Kevin was an avid Broncos fan and loved his family and three dogs, Meric, Paisan and Cash.
In addition to his beloved wife Catherine, Kevin is survived by his daughter, Isabella Grimes; two step-daughters, Sara Jager (Derek) Warfield and Julie (Jon Leicht) Jager; two step-sons, Nicholas (Rachel) Jager and Robert Macmillan; three grandchildren, Elijah Warfield, Luna Warfield and Sophie Jager; two brothers, Michael (Connie Wallace) Grimes and James Grimes; two sisters, Larri (Jay) Housh and Triniti (Kedric) Perkins; several nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his son, Jonah Kane and his parents, Claudia Jean (Williamson) Grimes and Larry Gene Grimes.
Kevin’s Celebration Of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown. Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor’s choice of charity that supports Military Veterans and their families. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
