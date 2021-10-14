Kristin Alexandra Charron
Loving mother
Kristin Alexandra Charron, 28, of Georgetown, passed away at UK Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on May 21, 1993 to Susan Adams Charron and Jim Horn of Stamping Ground. Kristin was an avid reader, and loved Harry Potter. She loved her cats, and the beach, but most of all she loved her family. Kristin’s life was blessed and filled with love and joy from the life she shared with her daughter Madison and her companion Danny Sturgill and his daughter, Sophia.
Along with her parents and daughter, Kristin leaves to cherish her memories, her sisters: Elizabeth Charron of Stamping Ground, and Leah Charron of Georgetown and her father Michael, niece, Aliza Smith; her maternal grandparents: John & Alice Adams, and paternal grandmother, Susan Bellamy, all of Owensboro, uncles: John Michael Adams and Bryan Horn, and aunt Angie Roach, cousins: Olivia Adams, John Maddox Adams, & Neffra Matthews. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend Shalyn Greenhill and the father of her daughter Ben Privett.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Mitch Donohue officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fordsville Cemetery in Fordsville. Pallbearers will be Chris Greenhill, Drake Newsom, Cory Bevins, Joe Beatty, Alan Bell and Bryan Horn.
