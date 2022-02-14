Larry Allen Covington
Served on the Lexington Police Department
Larry Allen Covington, 71, departed from his earthly home Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at home near his family. Born in Scott County, he graduated from Scott County High School in 1968, was briefly in the US Army and went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
Upon receiving his criminal justice training, he went on to join the Lexington Police Department where he served until an injury forced him into early retirement. He went on to build many homes around Scott County, which he loved to do when he wasn’t spending time fishing, golfing, or helping his dad on the family farm. However, his first passion was always law enforcement. He returned to law enforcement many years later by becoming police chief in Stamping Ground, where he served until being elected Scott County Jailer. Here he shared his love of his community through starting the county road cleanup program, helping organize toy drives for Stamping Ground children and families in need, and many other selfless acts.
Larry’s first love, however, has always been his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was one who never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone around him. He was very caring and saw the best in everyone, helping anyone he could, no matter what. He also believed that everyone deserves a second chance. Once you were a friend, you were one for life. He’s been best known for helping those in need, his contagious smile, standing up for what’s right, and holding those he cares about accountable for their actions.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Covington, daughters, Heather Covington-Lamb (Jackson) and Shannon Guelda (Robert), and grandchildren, Bailey Carter, Katheryn Guelda, and Colin Guelda. He also leaves behind siblings, Robert (Bobby) Covington, Jr. and Sharon Anderson, aunt, Betty Osborne, and a host of great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother and father, Dorothy and Robert C. Covington, Sr., nephew, Jereme Covington, niece, Autumn Anderson and brother-in-law, Andy Anderson.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504 or Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821 Georgetown, KY 40324.”