Larry Craig Pieratt, 70, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Larry was born Dec. 16, 1951, in Georgetown, to the late Albert Clark and Frances (Tiny) Tackett Pieratt.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Booth Pieratt; his children, Jamie Pieratt, Jennifer (Tony) Phelps, Jason (Kathy) Pieratt; his sister, Beverly (Archie) Morrison; his brother, David (Linda) Pieratt; his five grandchildren, Tucker (Lindsey) Phelps, Parker Phelps, Amelia, Everett, and Elias Pieratt; three nieces, Tonya (Henry) Morrow, Traci (Robert) Gregory, and Angie (Brian) Coffey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Clark Pieratt.
Larry was a graduate of Scott County High School, a Veteran, and a member of Antioch Church. He studied at the New York Institute of Photography, and retired as a professional photographer.
Per Larry’s last request, private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.