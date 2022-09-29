Larry D. Etherton, 88, husband of Nancy Gill Etherton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Born in Paragould, Arkansas on Aug. 7, 1934, he was the son of the late Roy and Lurline Greathouse Etherton.
He graduated from Lansing, Michigan, worked for General Motors Company in Lansing before moving to Lexington in 1956 and worked with IBM as a Field Engineer for 40 years. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of Anchor Baptist Church in Lexington.
In addition to Nancy, the love of his life and wife of 53 years, he is survived by his daughter, Karen Ashley; grandchildren, Brannon Ashley, Jeremy Eades and Heather Etherton; great grandchildren, Walker and Phoenix Ashley. He was preceded in death by his son, Duane Etherton.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Dr. Carl Peters. Burial will follow at the Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anchor Baptist Church, Bluegrass Deaf Mission (c/o Anchor Baptist Church) or Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.