Larry Dale Wright
Member of Victory Tabernacle
Larry Dale Wright, 68, husband to Carole Combs Wright, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at U.K.Medical Center in Lexington. Larry was born in Georgetown on March 11, 1952 to Noma Tapscott Wright of Georgetown and the late Harold William Wright. Larry was a graduate of Georgetown High School, retired as a security guard from Lee County Adjustment Center, and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of Victory Tabernacle in Georgetown, loved serving the Lord, reading his Bible and sharing his Faith with others.
In addition to his wife, Carole, he is survived by his daughters, Carol (Walter) Saylor of Cynthiana, Lisa (Donnie) Sandlin of Georgetown and Teresa Creech of Berea; seven grandchildren: Chanda Alison, Amber Mosier, Lance Wells, Alissa Creech, Allison Saylor, Paydon Sandlin and Presley Sandlin; four great grandchildren: Ada Layne Alison, Levi Stakelin, Kimmie Mosier and Rayleigh Townsend. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy McMillan of Georgetown, niece and nephews: Sandy Conrad, Shannon Dale McMillan, Joshua Conrad, Charles Conner Oliver.
Visitation for family and friends was held Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, starting at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Connie Jackson officiating. Burial followed the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being: Walter Saylor, Donnie Sandlin, Billy Bud Combs, Greg Carlin, Shannon McMillan and Donnie Sandlin, Sr.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Memories or condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.