Larry Don Rush
Member of Midway Baptist Church
Larry Don Rush, 80, beloved husband of Judith “Judy” (Leedy) Rush, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 which was their 58th wedding anniversary. Larry retired from Clark Material Handling Company after 35 years, where he had been part of the management team. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Larry put his family first and he enjoyed doing yardwork, boating, Nascar races, reading his Bible daily and visiting with his friends every morning at the BP station. Larry was partner in a thoroughbred horse named “Harlan’s Affair”.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his daughter, Kelli Rush (Brad) Hudson; his son, Larry P. (Cheryl) Rush; two grandchildren, Jacob Rush (Stephanie) Wilder and Samantha Leeann Wilder; two great-grandchildren, Carson Ray Wilder and Hannah Jean Wilder; one sister, Marilyn (Bob) Evans. Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Rush.
Visitation will be Friday, March 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Evan Rowe officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62East, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.