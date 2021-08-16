Larry Gene Bennett
Larry Gene Bennett, 62, father of Dallas Burnett, passed away on Friday. Funeral services for Mr. Larry Gene Bennett will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel in Corbin with Rev. Mark Barnes officiating.
The family of Mr. Larry Gene Bennett will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2 p.m. on Thursday. The family requests that all visitors to the funeral home please wear a facial covering due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be in the form of planting a tree in Mr. Bennett’s memory by going to the tribute wall and clicking the Plant a Tree icon.