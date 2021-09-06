Larry K. Clemons
Larry K. Clemons, 74, husband of Pamela Clemons, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12 p.m. till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
