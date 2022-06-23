Larry Keith Oswalt, 75, husband of Ponzie (Mullins) Oswalt, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born on May 21, 1947 in Ironton, Ohio, son of the late Claridon and Blanche (Wallace) Oswalt. Larry served in the United States Army and he enjoyed working on cars, gardening, watching Gunsmoke, being with his beloved beagle “Mia” and spending as much time with his family as he could.
In addition to his beloved wife, Larry is survived by his daughters, Vickie Gaines and Shena (Dan) Beatty; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Dane) Holcomb, David Feltner, Nick (Maggie) Oswalt, Kimberly Feltner, Susan (Brad) Gibbs, Daniel McMillian and Ashley (Alec) Lee; twelve great-grandchildren, Bailey Holcomb, Evan Oswalt, Lillian Gibbs, Dane Holcomb Jr., Jake Oswalt, Larry Hobbs, Danielle Feltner, Alana Gibbs, Logan Holcomb, Rylee Holcomb, Adley Lee and Ariyah Lee; his cousin, Daryl Jones; numerous extended family members and dear friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Serving as pallbearers will be Dan Beatty, Rick Mullins, Dane Holcomb, David Feltner, Nick Oswalt, Daniel McMillian, Alec Lee, Evan Oswalt, Dane Holcomb Jr. and Jake Oswalt. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Gus Bynum, Bob Metcalf and Mark Bridges. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Larry Oswalt, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.