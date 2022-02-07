Larry Wayne Dickey
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Larry Wayne Dickey, 65, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Covington on Nov. 23, 1956, to the late Raymond Buford and Emma Jewel Garrison Dickey. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by sister, Theresa Whitaker.
He is survived by his wife Susan Denee Dickey; three sons, Devon (Samantha) Rayne Dickey, Casey (Lorin) Lee Browning, Blake Browning; one daughter, Richelle Nicole Dickey; one brother, Billy Dickey; two sisters, Geraldine Herrington, Barbara Charlet; and grandchildren, Ian Rayne Dickey, Kaley Renee Dickey, Finn Lucas Browning, Gideon Lee Browning.
A visitation service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Silas Baptist Church, 274 Silas Rd, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Burial will be at a later time in Jacksonville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Beloved friends Curtis Coots and John Withers will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile (operationsmile.org), 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.