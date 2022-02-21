Laura Michelle Reynolds
Author, American Artist, Animal Activist rehabilitator
Laura Michelle Reynolds, 50, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born in Lexington on March 1, 1971 to Michael D. Reynolds and the late Carol A. Reynolds. She was an Author, an American Artist and an Animal Activist rehabilitator.
Laura will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Michael D. Reynolds and Judy Vance Reynolds, of Georgetown, and her Uncle Roger (Julie) Reynolds, of Lexington.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Georgetown Cemetery with Pastor Tony Vance officiating.
