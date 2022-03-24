Laura S. Guthrie
Graduate of University of Kentucky
Laura S. Guthrie, 70, wife of Gordon P. Guthrie, Jr., MD, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Born in High Point, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jeanne C. Wrye Neese and the late Walter E. Schneider.
Laura was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society. She worked briefly with the Institute for Mining and Minerals Research at the University of Kentucky, was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity and was an avid and skilled bridge player.
In addition to her husband of 40 years, she is survived by her sons, Gordon P. Guthrie, III and Joseph S. Guthrie; sisters, Clarissa Schneider and Sally C. Shaffer; and grandchildren, Leighton Guthrie and Marion Guthrie.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity, conducted by The Rev. Karen W. Booth. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall immediately following the service.