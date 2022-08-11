Laval Jones Nichols, 95, of Georgetown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Lexington. Laval and her husband were pastors at Frankfort Wesleyan Church for 13 years and she attended Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rev. George R. Nichols.
She is survived by three sons, Robert D. Nichols, Richard Nichols, and Steve Nichols (Theresa); daughter, Mae Billings (Ray); 13 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro. Services will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Georgetown. Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Laval Nichols, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.