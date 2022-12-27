Lee Ann Childers Holland, 52, wife of Rodney Holland, entered the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center following her courageous battle with cancer. Born May 30, 1970 in Pikeville, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Archie Lee and Peggy Ann Wooten Childers. Lee Ann was a graduate of Millard High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. She was a faithful and devoted member of Great Crossing Baptist Church and children’s director for over 20 years. Lee Ann a talented baker owned and operated Holland’s Delights, she was well known for her cakes she decorated. She was also very active with the Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Association.
Lee Ann will be forever loved and remembered by her husband of 31 years, Rodney Holland, children, Kyle Patrick Holland, Cloie Elizabeth Ann Holland, all of Georgetown. She is further survived by aunt, Patsy Blanton, uncle, Boo Blanton, both of Pikeville, sister-in-law, April (Coty) Mullins, Georgetown, nieces, Christa Elise (Chase) Johnson, Lexington, Chandra May, Pikeville, nephews, Derek May, Pikeville, Colt Mullins, Georgetown, Ripp Mullins, Georgetown, mother-in-law, Brenda Holland, Pikeville, father-in-law, Lloyd Holland, Pikeville, grandpuppies, Trinity Holland, and Freyja Holland. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death her sister, Penny Faye Childers, brother, Anthony Wayne Childers, and sister-in-law, Jennifer May.
Visitations and Funeral Services will all be conducted at Great Crossing Baptist Church, 1061 Stamping Ground Road, Georgetown, Kentucky. Wednesday, December 28th the family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a sharing of memories beginning at 6:00 pm. Thursday, December 29th there will also be visitation from 5:00 pm until 6:00pm with a prayer service beginning at 6:00pm with Bro. Lloyd Holland, her father-in-law, officiating. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 30th with Pastor Ben Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Lee Ann’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com
To plant a tree in memory of 52. Lee Ann Childers Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
