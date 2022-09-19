Lee Ellen Euler Ruffner

Lee Ellen Euler Ruffner, 53, wife of David Ruffner, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington following a long and courageous health battle. Born Feb. 11, 1969 in Seymore, Indiana she was the daughter of the late David Lee Euler and Marry Ellen Euler-Sargent. Lee was a former member of the production team at Toyota Motors Georgetown. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, cooking, and gardening. Lee was a lover of animals, she was involved with animal rescue and fostering, and loved her pets, Heidi “Boo-Bear,” Cash, and Feonia and her pets who preceded her in death, Higgins, Ransom, and Oscar. In addition to her parents and pets she was also preceded in death by her son, Kyle Ruffner.

Service information

Sep 23
Gathering
Friday, September 23, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Sep 23
Celebration of Life Service
Friday, September 23, 2022
6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
