Lee Ellen Euler Ruffner, 53, wife of David Ruffner, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington following a long and courageous health battle. Born Feb. 11, 1969 in Seymore, Indiana she was the daughter of the late David Lee Euler and Marry Ellen Euler-Sargent. Lee was a former member of the production team at Toyota Motors Georgetown. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, cooking, and gardening. Lee was a lover of animals, she was involved with animal rescue and fostering, and loved her pets, Heidi “Boo-Bear,” Cash, and Feonia and her pets who preceded her in death, Higgins, Ransom, and Oscar. In addition to her parents and pets she was also preceded in death by her son, Kyle Ruffner.
Lee will be forever loved and remembered by her husband of 18 years, David Wayne Ruffner, daughter, Kayla Ruffner, sister, Cheryl (Jan) Clark, brothers, David (Lisa) Euler, Richard Euler, Tony Euler, four nieces, seven nephew, two great-nieces, and five great-nephews.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Friends and family may gather prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. In honoring Lee’s love for pets memorial donations are suggested to Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories here on Lee’s tribute wall.
To send flowers to the family of Lee Ellen Ruffner, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.