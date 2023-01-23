Lelia Maxine Bowling Friedly, 98, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, in Cleveland, Tennessee. Maxine, formerly of Stamping Ground, was born July 25, 1924, in Berea. She was the widow of Charles Lewis Friedly of Stamping Ground, and Marvin Miller of Frankfort.
Maxine leaves behind her loving daughter Jeannine Mefford Bowman who lives with her husband James in Benton, Tennessee and two grandsons, Jason Allen Bowman of Raymond, N.H. and Jeremy Michael Bowman of Cookeville, Tennessee.
Maxine was the daughter of Guy Leon Bowling and Mattie Vincent Adams of Berea, who preceded her in death. Maxine never knew her father who passed away before her birth. She was raised by her mother and devoted stepfather Lon Johnson of Scott County. Maxine was preceded in death by her only siblings: Guy Daniel Bowling, Jr. of Berea and Ray Owen Bowling of Richmond. She is survived by several nieces and nephews who held her in great affection. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown. Maxine was a retired buyer for the Kentucky State Health Department.
Her many interests included music, art, and genealogy. She played piano for her personal pleasure and for the entertainment of her friends in her assisted living facility, as well as for worship services at her church. She had a wonderful singing voice and sang in several choirs. Later in life she played the dulcimer, performing with a dulcimer group, “The Dulcimer Grannies” in Georgetown. Her greatest passion was researching her family history. Maxine fascinated the current generations of her family by sharing the wealth of family history and stories that she had accumulated. She has passed her work, and her passion for it, on to several younger members who will continue that work.
A celebration of life for Maxine will be held on Jan. 28, 2023, at the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals in Brodhead. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 1 p.m. Brother Bob Bowling will officiate. Burial will follow in the Brodhead Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P. O. Box 1999, Memphis TN 38101 or to Hospice of Chattanooga, 2030 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37421.
