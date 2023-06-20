Lena Mae Kettenring McGill, 97, widow of James Albert McGill, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Jake and Lena Kettenring.
Raised in Great Crossing, Lena Mae loved to travel, enjoyed Nascar racing and used to drag race with her husband, winning numerous races and awards.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Charles) Simpson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and friends. A special thanks to her dear neighbors for being so nice, thoughtful and caring to her. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jimmy Wayne McGill; her siblings, Rosa Mulberry, Anna Ford Smith and Jakie Ketttenring.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Nic Skinner. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Donnie Gillespie, Mickey Brummett, Paul Duncan, Van Duncan, Paul Simpson and John Meyer. Visitation will be 12 p.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
