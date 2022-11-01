Leo D. Reed, Jr.

Leo D. Reed, Jr., 87, husband of Doris Reed, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at his home in Georgetown. Leo was born May 1, 1935 in Jessamine County. 

