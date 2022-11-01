Leo D. Reed, Jr.
Leo D. Reed, Jr., 87, husband of Doris Reed, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at his home in Georgetown. Leo was born May 1, 1935 in Jessamine County.
He graduated from Oxford High School in Scott County, Kentucky in 1954 where he played basketball for the Oxford Hornets and received the nickname “Cat”. Following graduation, he went to work in Lexington for Stevens & Reed Electrical Contractors where he earned his electrician’s license. When Stevens left the company Leo, and his brother Weldon changed the name to Reed Electric. When Weldon retired, Leo became the sole owner of the company. In the early years while working there he served seven years in the Army Reserves, earning the rank of Sargent.
Leo and John Matthews were Den Leaders for a Cub Scout Troop. They also coached the Bucks Youth League Basketball team, winning the championship one year. He was an avid University of Kentucky Football and Basketball fan. When the new Rupp Arean was built, his name was drawn for seats and for many years he never missed a game.
Leo was raised on a farm and had made plans to retire at an early age to go back to farming. He retired in 1990 and raised cattle, tobacco, and a big garden. After he retired from farming, he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and served a term on the Board of Adjustments in Scott County. For years, Leo and Lew Hoffman volunteered to pick up the bread every morning that Georgetown Kroger’s donated to the Amen House. Leo was always available to help friends and the elderly by doing small jobs from getting raccoons out of the attic to “fixing” a light switch that wasn’t really broken just visit and talk with them.
Leo was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Georgetown, where he served several terms as Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. He was on the Property Committee and was the Chairman of the Committee when the walls of the church (built in 1868) started to collapse. He worked with the contractor to restore the walls and to build onto the Annex to provide a new Fellowship Hall for the church and a larger ground floor space for the Amen House.
Leo is survived by his wife, Doris June Bailey Reed who he married in 1955, daughter, Cheryl (Eric) Gregory, son, Michael Scott (Leigh) Reed, seven grandsons, Brian (Heather) Winters, Justin (Keiko) Warner, Alex (Kelsey) Gregory, Matthew (Stacy) Gregory, Tucker Reed, Jordan (Asha) Reed, and Reese Reed, great-grandson, Ethan Winters, nephew, Allen (Margaret) Reed, great-nephew, Brian (Charity) Reed, great-niece, Lori (Joe) Palmer, and great-great-nephews, Sawyer Reed and Reece Palmer.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Reed, Sr., and Anna Anderson Reed, stepmother, Josephine Watson Reed, daughter, Linda Karen Reed, brothers, Weldon Reed, Maurice Reed, and nephew, Jeffery Reed.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, the Reverend Mary Weeks officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery where his grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elwood Sharon, James Stone, John T. Hoffman, Jackie Herrington, Robert Cooke, Danny McFarland, and Glenn Williams.
Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504 or First Presbyterian Church Georgetown, P.O. Box 533, Georgetown, KY 40324.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Leo’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.