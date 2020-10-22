Leslie Kitchen
World War II veteran
Leslie Kitchen, 96, finally let go of his early bounds on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Born on June 18, 1924, Les is proceeded in death by devoted and beautiful wife, Dorothy. Together they raised five children, Dorothy and Les were high school sweethearts. They were married for 65 years before he lost her to dance and heart disease.
Les is survived by all five of their children, a daughter, Linda Carol Hutchens and son Kem Kitchen both of Fayette County, daughter Vivian Gay Jordan, daughter Mona Chapman and Glen Kitchen, all of Scott County. Les has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Les Kitchen graduated from Lafayette High School in 1942, where in his senior year he and his teammates won the Kentucky High School Boys’ basketball championship. He soon joined the USAF becoming the co-pilot of a B29 bomber in World War II.
Les went into teaching, h was the principal of Yates Elementary School in Fayette County for nearly 30 years. Les was the found of Kitchen Offset Printing and was responsible for bringing that business to Main Street in Georgetown.
During his later years at Iron Works Estates Les loved to sit on his 2nd story screen-in porch watching family and friends playing on his tennis court or splashing about in his pool. He loved to hear children laughing and playing while parents gathered together. Christmas time, Thanksgiving, Labor Day and Fourth of July just aren’t going to be the same.