Lewis Stanley "Buddy" Kuhl
Graduate of Harrison County High School
Lewis Stanley “Buddy” Kuhl, 75, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown. He was born on Oct. 1, 1945 in Georgetown to Marjorie Elizabeth Whitlock Kuhl and the late Lewis William Kuhl. Buddy was a graduate of Harrison County High School, grew up in the Leesburg Christian Church and was a former member of Harrison County Coon Hunters Club. He played guitar, liked to fish and hunt, and enjoyed sports in his youth. Buddy worked at Georgetown Pool Supply and also at Commonwealth Tool & Die and was a farmer.
Buddy is survived by his children, Marie Elizabeth Greene (Steve) of Florence and Clarissa Lynn Sowers (Jay) of Georgetown; grandchildren, Nikolas & Rigel Powell, Kristie Clifton and Josh Sowers; former wife and friend, Carole Kuhl; sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Swartz Bowman of Winchester, Virginia “Jenny” Charles (Larry Dee) of Sadieville and Margaret Louise McDowell (Terry) of Stamping Ground. Buddy was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, LaWanda Barlow Kuhl, and also his sister, Linda Sue Whitaker.
Memorial visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service to begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Welch officiating.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
