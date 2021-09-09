Lillie M. Blackburn
Member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church
Lillie M. Blackburn, 90, wife of Buford Blackburn, passed away at her home, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Georgetown. She was born in Williamson, West Virginia on Feb. 9, 1931 to the late Gideon & Eva E. Blevins Williamson. She was a member and one of the founders of Safe Harbor Baptist Church, in Georgetown. Lillie was a school teacher in West Virginia and Kentucky. She also worked at the University of Kentucky Library in the newspaper & microfiche department. She was a good artist, and enjoyed painting on both wood carvings, and canvas. She made quilts and loved working with her hands. Because of her love to sew, she used that talent to be very active in missions by sewing from 300 to 400 layette sets for babies in Haiti. Together with her husband, Buford, they put together numerous boxes of supplies and also gifted them for the babies in Haiti. Lillie had a heart of a Proverbs 31 women-She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value — She sets about her work vigorously — Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.
Lillie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Buford, of 68 and 1/2 years; her children: Devonna Lynn Hisel (Douglas) of McKee, Buford Dale Blackburn (Kathy) of Corvallis, Oregon, and David Dwain Blackburn (Pam) of Nicholasville; her five grandchildren: Scotty Tackett, Matthew Hisel, Adam Hisel, Johnathan Blackburn, and Samuel Blackburn, and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Mary Justice (Jess) of Kinnear, Wyoming, and Lynette Provenzano (Chuck) of Boxford, Massachusetts, sister-in-law, Lou Williamson of Williamson, West Virginia, and numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis O. Blackburn, daughter-in-law, Patricia Blackburn, sister Velma Williamson and brother Bill Williamson.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, starting at 11 a.m. until of the service at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Andy Waldroup officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lexington Cemetery with Scotty Tackett, Matthew Hisel, Adam Hisel, Johnathan Blackburn, Samuel Blackburn and Hunter Tackett as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be send to: Safe Harbor Baptist, 519 Gano Avenue, Georgetown, Kentucky, 40324.