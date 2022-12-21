Linda Anderson (Smith) Surface
Linda Anderson (Smith) Surface, 93, departed this life surrounded by her children on Dec. 8, 2022, at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky following a severe stroke.
A native of Georgetown, Linda was the daughter of Leonard C. and Mary Hall Anderson Smith. She graduated from the University of Kentucky as an English Literature major and member of Chi Omega Sorority. She then taught high school English and Speech in Lexington and Versailles.
At age 24, she sailed on the SS Ryndam to Europe to witness the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. A young Episcopal priest, Howard Surface, was the chaplain on the ship. After a courtship across Europe, they were married in February of 1954, just after the Rev. Surface accepted a call to Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green. Linda served alongside her husband during his 39 years as rector, singing in the choir and holding many leadership positions. She remained an active member of the church following her husband’s retirement and death. At age 93, she continued to serve as a lay reader, reading the lessons beautifully.
Linda’s greatest community commitment was to PEO, an international philanthropic organization that supports women’s advancement and education. Initiated into Chapter D in 1967, she served twice as the president of Chapter D and was instrumental in the founding of Chapter AH in 1996 and served as its first president. She was a delegate to numerous PEO state conventions and two International Conventions. A charter member of the HCA Greenview Hospital Volunteers, she was honored for her over 20 years of service.
Linda was a devoted member of the Browning Club for 68 years, for which she annually researched and delivered a program inspired by literature, art, or history. She presented her most recent program on Eleanor of Aquitaine in November 2022. A great lover of books, opera, and her “Big Blue” UK basketball team, Linda was adored by her family, admired by her community, and will be treasured by many for her grace, intelligence, kindness, and faith, as well as for her inspiring independence through the end of her long life.
She was preceded in death in 2011 by her husband of 57 years, Howard Surface.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Hall Smith of Lighthouse Point, Florida; her son, David Surface and his wife Julia Rust of Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York; her daughter, Mary Hall Surface and her husband, Kevin Reese, of Washington, D.C.; her grandchildren Malinda Kathleen Reese, Matthew Surface and Cailey Surface; and five nieces and nephews, including her namesake, Linda Smith Silvestri of Lexington.
Her funeral was December 13 at Christ Episcopal Church, Bowling Green, with internment in the church’s garden columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please honor Linda’s life by giving to: Friends of Music Fund, Christ Episcopal Church, 1215 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 or to The Star Scholarship, P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.