Linda Annelle (Bailey)Twiss
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother
Linda Annelle (Bailey) Twiss, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Born in Georgetown on April 23, 1948.
She is predeceased by her parents, Martha Lee Power and Florian Lee Bailey also of Georgetown; her late husband of 23 years, William C. Twiss of Troy, Ohio; sister, Pat Haydon; and brothers, Randy Curtis, William Bailey and William Anderson.
Linda is survived by her two daughters, Miki (Jim) Beachler of Orange Village, Ohio and Stacey (Scott) Reeves of Lexington; their father, Larry Jones of Bradenton, Florida; her grandchildren, Justin and Peyton Beachler of Orange Village, Ohio and Raylen Reeves of Lexington, as well as her brother, Jerry Bristol; sister Aleta Bailey; nieces, Paula England, Tiffany Bristol, Marjorie Bristol, Christie Anderson, Ashley Nicole Curtis; grandnieces, Lucinda England, Chelsea (Kyle) Stork and Haley (Ben) Roberts; and great-grandniece, Luna England.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sojourn City Church, 100 Northside Drive, Midway, KY 40347.