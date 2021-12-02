Linda F. Thomason
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Linda F. Thomason, 74, of Stamping Ground gained her wings on Tuesday, November 30,2021. She was born on Feb. 21, 1947 in Lexington, to James “Abe” Abrams and Mattie Elizabeth “Red” Abrams Edington. She married the love of her life, Paul Thomason on Dec. 19,1964.
Linda had a love for sewing, crafting and Elvis. She loved and cared for her family as a homemaker and raised her boys. She loved her grandchildren with passion and unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Abrams, her mother, Elizabeth Edington, her brothers, Herman Chiles, Bobby Chiles, and James “Bo” Abrams; her sisters, Ruth Pumley and Judy Clark, special sister-in-law, Rose Chiles, and a special granddaughter, Shelby Elizabeth Thomason.
Linda is survived by her husband Paul Thomason of 56 very special years of marriage. Her sons, Paul (Kristi)Thomason Jr. and Jeffrey (Buffy) Thomason; grandchildren, Tiffany (Derrick) Epperson, Brittany (Joe) Baize, Kelsey Thomason, Abby Thomason, Dalton Thomason, Rachel (Cedric) Davis, Bobby Durall; and great-grandchildren, Landen Thomason, Gabrielle Baize, James Foster, Gavin Baize, Sadie Epperson, Addy Davis, Houston Sweet and expecting baby Davis to arrive in June. She is also survived by her sisters, Parley Smiley, Helen (Emmit) Adams, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground with Pastor Sam Glenn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that memorials are given to the Masonic Cemetery of Stamping Ground, c\o Keith Murphy, P.O. Box 94, Stamping Ground, KY 40379.
