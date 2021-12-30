Linda Faulconer Slone
Member of Southland Christian Church
Linda Faulconer Slone, 78, of Georgetown, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Born March 20, 1943 in Sadieville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Penn and Frances Green Faulconer.
Linda retired from Lexington Convention & Visitors Bureau as Executive Assistant. She was a member of Southland Christian Church and the Buffalo Gals. She loved to plan events and gatherings with her friends and classmates. Linda was a proud mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Scott “Bob” Faulconer.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Kevin Slone, Morgantown, WV, Bryan (Tina) Slone, Frankfort, grandson, Blevin Scott Slone, Louisville, sister, Judy Turenne, Lexington and several, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground. Memorial donations are suggested to Southland Christian Church Unleashed Program (supporting the youth ministry), P.O. Box 23338, Lexington, KY 40523-3338. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.