Linda Faye Misenheimer Fryman, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Georgetown on June 5, 1949, to the late Thurman Rhone and Lillie Mae Hicks Misenheimer. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by three brothers, Kenny Misenheimer, Gary Misenheimer, Buddy Misenheimer; and two sisters, Barbara Marlett, and Betty Anderson.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Fryman; three children, John (Kim) Rains, Kenna (Danny) Black, Jason (Sue) Fryman; two sisters, Shirley Crittenden, Dorothy Neaves; five grandchildren, Jesse Kayne Black, Josh Vance, Justin Vance, Alissa Blanton, Cody Fryman; and four great-grandchildren, Bailey Vance, Taylor Vance, Carter Vance, Kaitlyn Vance; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 1p.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church. Bro. Terry McDuffey will officiate the services. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.
