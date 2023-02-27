Linda Gail Wilburn

Linda Gail Wilburn, 75, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown. She was born July 17, 1947 in Scott County to the late Robert and Lillian Graves Pollitt. Linda worked for over 34 for years at Dover Manor. She enjoyed crossword puzzle books, watching the Hallmark Channel, and collecting Elvis memorabilia and salt and pepper shakers. However, Linda’s true love was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Saturday, March 4, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Mar 4
Service
Saturday, March 4, 2023
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
