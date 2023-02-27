Linda Gail Wilburn, 75, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown. She was born July 17, 1947 in Scott County to the late Robert and Lillian Graves Pollitt. Linda worked for over 34 for years at Dover Manor. She enjoyed crossword puzzle books, watching the Hallmark Channel, and collecting Elvis memorabilia and salt and pepper shakers. However, Linda’s true love was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two husbands, Allen Ray Butcher, Orville E. Wilburn, Jr., siblings, Billy Jo Smith, Betty Jean Kelly, Nell Rose Pollitt, Juanita Berry, and Barbara Moss.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her children, Lillian Yvonne (Albert) Tuttle, Dry Ridge, Lisa (Scott) Williams, Scottsville, Elizabeth (Jerry) Duncan, Georgetown, David (Desley) Wilburn, Sadieville, brother, Davis (Bessy Lou) Pollitt, Georgetown, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Hill officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Cory Cannon, Matt Williams, Josh Williams, Phillip Williams, Wesley Wilburn, Jacob Fryman, Jordan Fryman, R.C Wilburn, Christian Duncan, and Justin White. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Linda’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
