Linda Joyce Holland Murphy, 77, of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Baptist Health of Lexington, after a three year battle with multiple myeloma. Linda was born May 5, 1945, in Cynthiana to the late Bobby and Marguerite Arnold Holland.
Linda was the owner and operator of Nature's Splendor Florist of Lexington. She was a graduate of Georgetown High School, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of Southland Christian Church. Linda was a beloved mother, grandmother and a respected businesswoman. Linda was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and her community.
Linda is survived by son Dale Murphy, of Lexington, Kentucky, daughter and son in law Beth and Travis Pembrook, grandchildren Bret and Bryson Pembrook, Fairview Oklahoma, brother and sister in law Louis and Diana Holland of Rocky Point North Carolina; a niece and several nephews and father of her children David (Shelby) Murphy, Lexington, Kentucky.
A Memorial Service was held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Rd., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at 6 p.m. by Brewster McLeod. Visitation was held prior from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The family ask that donations be made Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or The Refuge Clinic of Lexington.
