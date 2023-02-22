Linda Joyce Holland Murphy

Linda Joyce Holland Murphy, 77, of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Baptist Health of Lexington, after a three year battle with multiple myeloma.  Linda was born May 5, 1945, in Cynthiana to the late Bobby and Marguerite Arnold Holland. 

