Linda Lorraine (Justice) Cantrell
Retired nurse
Linda Lorraine (Justice) Cantrell, 65, wife of Rick Cantrell, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born March 18, 1956 in Pike County, daughter of the late Owen and Santha (Blackburn) Justice.
Linda was a retired nurse and had worked for several nursing homes during her career. She enjoyed antiquing, seeking out collectible items and buying and selling furniture. She loved to go on short site seeing trips with Rick any chance they could.
In addition to her beloved husband, Linda is survived by her daughter, Amelia Cantrell and her granddaughter, Stella Christian; six sisters and one brother; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Richard Cameron “Cam” Cantrell; one sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at The Cantrell Family Cemetery in Pike County on Thursday, March 3 at 1p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.