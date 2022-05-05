Linda Maxine Hedges Cravens
Member of Trinity Assembly of God
Linda Maxine Hedges Cravens, 72, wife of Michael Owen Cravens, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at her home in Georgetown. Born March 11, 1950 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late C.J. “Slim” and Ollie Lee Pullen Hedges.
Linda was a faithful member of Trinity Assembly of God. She enjoyed dancing, was a member of a bowling league, and enjoyed traveling to the Bahamas, Hawaii, and Alaska on cruises. Linda loved her family and enjoyed caring for them and spending time with them. She also served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sherri Ann Cravens.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 57 years, Michael Owen Cravens, daughter, Michelle Ann (James Lee) Parker, son, Michael O. “Tiger” Cravens, Jr., brother, Dennis (Linda) Hedges, grandchildren, James Paul (Bobbie) Parker, Bryan Scott Parker, Jeffery Kyle (Amy) Parker, Amanda Brook Matthews, Michael Ray Cravens, great-grandchildren, Kylee Maddison Parker, Brynlee Neveah Parker, Savannah Rose Hamilton, Bailey Samantha Parker, Taylor Scott Parker, Jaxon Abell Parker, Lillie Kate Parker, and Robert Bronson Parker.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastors Stanley Holder and Carl Kelleher officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery where pallbearers will be Wendel Ray Green, Sr., Wendel Ray Green, Jr., James Paul Parker, Bryan Scott Parker, Jeffery Kyle Parker, and Michael Ray Cravens. Honorary pallbearers will be James Lee Parker and Michael Owen Cravens, Jr.
Memorial donations in Linda’s memory are suggested to Trinity Assembly of God, 1220 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown, KY 40324 or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 650 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Floria 33309-2132.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Linda’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.