Linda Rae Rogers, 81, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare in Cynthiana. Born Sept. 27, 1941 in Sadieville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edna Arnold Fightmaster.
Linda was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Frankfort. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working on puzzles. Linda loved her children, her dogs, and Elvis.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her children, Belinda Rogers, and Ricky Rogers, both of Georgetown. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, William “Billy” Fightmaster, and Jo Ella Michael.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at Georgetown Cemetery, Chaplain Phillip Moody officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324. Arrangements entrusted to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family on Linda’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
