Linda Raye Chisley Allen
Member of Zion Hill Baptist Church
Linda Raye Chisley Allen, 70, of Lexington, went home to be with the Lord on June, 24, 2021. Linda was born on July 3, 1950 to the late William and Louise Chisley of Versailles. She attended Family Worship Center, in Lexington, where she was a member of Guest Central and small groups. She professed her faith early in life and grew up singing with family at Zion Hill Baptist Church. With an entrepreneurial spirit, Linda operated a successful cleaning service then later dedicating 23 years of service at Kentucky State University, before retiring. In her retirement, she volunteered at God’s Pantry, The Salvation Army, took piano and Spanish lessons, loved driving the countryside, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by brothers, William Chisley and Michael (Donna) Chisley; sister, Eva Chisley; grandparents, Ophelia and Frank Williams and Andrew Mulder. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Douglas (Temicula) Allen; daughters, Melissa (Talbor) Robinson and Angela (Raphael) Quincy. Two sisters, Robbin Ann Burdette, Deborah Ophelia (Thomas) Tapp; brother, Frank Edward (Jane) Chisley; special friend, Jeffrey Anderson; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Visitation for Linda’s family and friends will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 12 noon, at the Family Worship Center, 6020 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, with Pastor Don Adkins officiating. Burial will take place 3:30 pm at Steele Cemetery, 265 Thomas Lane, Versailles.
Donations in Linda Allen’s name may be given to: Believing in Forever, 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105-9959.
Memories and Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.