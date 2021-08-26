Linda Turner

Linda Turner, 67, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in Danville. 

Graveside services will be Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Clarmont Memorial Gardens in Winchester. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com

Service information

Aug 30
Graveside
Monday, August 30, 2021
10:00AM
Clarmont Memorial Gardens
3000 Mt Sterling Road
Winchester, Kentucky 40392
