Linnie V. Curtis
Member of Stamping Ground Baptist Church
Linnie V. Curtis, 91, beloved wife of Austin Glen Curtis, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Stamping Ground. She was born in Stamping Ground, on June 10, 1929 to the late Paul Beverly and Sue Elizabeth Calvert Vickers. Linnie was a member of Stamping Ground Baptist Church and was a former Sunday school teacher. She graduated from Stamping Ground High School and was a member of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution. Linnie retired from National Distillers. She was an avid UK fan and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities.
She is survived by daughters, Karen (Steve) McKenney of Stamping Ground, and Bev (Durbin) Wallace of Georgetown; grandchildren, Shane Curtis and Shea Curtis, both of South Carolina, Landon (Mae) Stakelin of Lexington, Shannon (Brandon) Lloyd, Chad (Angie) Wallace, Mike (Jennifer) Wallace, Chris (Jaime,)Wallace all of Georgetown, and Stacy (Aaron) Freer, of Orange City, Florida, Chastity McKenney and Cammie (Willy) Keen, both of Tennessee; and 15 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Linnie is preceded in death by son Calvert Curtis, brother, John Vickers and sisters, Julia Vickers Robertson and Sue Webster.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service immediately following with Rev. Stephen Bruce officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Chad Wallace, Mike Wallace, Chris Wallace, Chris Wallace, Landon Stakelin, Brandon Lloyd, Shea Curtis and Shane Curtis. The family would like to thank Linnie’s special caregivers, Wilma Cole, Sandi Pribble, and Tammy Smith, and also Lisa Maynard and Nikki Webber with Hospice.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
